Prix Morny aim back at Deauville for Daylight after convincing win in Prix de Cabourg

Daylight teed up a tilt at next month’s Prix Morny with a convincing course-and-distance success in the Prix de Cabourg.

The Patrice Cottier-trained filly quickened up well to beat Polyvega by two and a half lengths under Mickael Barzalona, with the Richard Fahey-trained Columnist faring best of the two British runners in third.

Daylight finished third in the Prix du Bois at Chantilly last month and provided a form boost to the Karl Burke-trained winner Arabie, who has since landed the Prix Robert Papin and is also entered in the Prix Morny on August 18.

Pauline Chehboub, racing manager for her family's Gousserie Racing operation, said: “Daylight has changed a lot physically and we haven't hidden that she didn't have the ideal preparation for this race after having to miss the Prix Robert Papin. That adds value to this performance.

“We didn't have any explanation for why she didn't run up to her best in the Prix du Bois, but she's done everything we've asked of her apart from that and, although it was good for her to have a run on this track, she's a filly who is very straightforward. The Prix Morny has been the objective for a while and it's all systems go now.”

Unbeaten juvenile

Angeal extended her perfect record to 3-3 with a narrow win over the John and Sean Quinn-trained Royalty Bay in the Prix Six Perfections.

The Christopher Head-trained filly backed up wins at Saint-Cloud with a short neck victory under Aurelien Lemaitre. The first and second are entered in the Prix du Calvados at Deauville on August 17.

Big-race double for Lerners

Almara’s consistency was rewarded with a breakthrough Group success in the Prix de Psyche.

Ronan Thomas’s mount finished second on her previous two runs in Group races but prevailed by three-quarters of a length from the Joseph O’Brien-trained Uluru in this Group 3.

Almara’s joint-trainers Carlos and Yann Lerner were also successful in the Group 1 Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich with the Adrie de Vries-ridden Calif , who beat last year’s German Derby winner Fantastic Moon by a length.

