Patontheback gives Gemma Tutty another boost ahead of Royal Ascot tilt with sprint ace Blue Storm

A week on from Derby day success, trainer Gemma Tutty enjoyed another Saturday winner when Patontheback landed the first division of the 7f handicap.

The six-year-old kicked clear in the closing stages to register his first victory on the turf from 17 starts at odds of 11-2.

It continues a good spell for the Yorkshire stable after last week's high-profile victory for Blue Storm in the 3YO 'Dash' at Epsom. That winner is set to appear at Royal Ascot according to the trainer, who told Racing TV: "Hopefully he'll go for the Palace of Holyroodhouse and we're all really excited about that.

"He won well at Epsom but we've got a very different track to contend with. We'll see what the ground is like and the draw but he's going into it off the back of a nice win."

Saturday's victory was Tutty's 11th of the campaign as she closes in on last season's best-ever tally of 18.

She added: "Patontheback had a lovely run round. I thought if he doesn't win today he's never going to as everything went perfect for him. He slid down to a handy mark, things haven't worked out his way but he hasn't done much wrong."

Remarkable performance

Gibside overcame taking a false step and giving jockey Duran Fentiman a brief scare before landing the 1m6f handicap for Tim Easterby. He travelled strongly from the rear to win by a length.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.