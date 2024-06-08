Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:45 LingfieldHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:45 LingfieldHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports

Patontheback gives Gemma Tutty another boost ahead of Royal Ascot tilt with sprint ace Blue Storm

Gemma Tutty trainer of Mostly Cloudy after the Brown Jack Handicap
Gemma Tutty: stable in excellent formCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A week on from Derby day success, trainer Gemma Tutty enjoyed another Saturday winner when Patontheback landed the first division of the 7f handicap.

The six-year-old kicked clear in the closing stages to register his first victory on the turf from 17 starts at odds of 11-2.

It continues a good spell for the Yorkshire stable after last week's high-profile victory for Blue Storm in the 3YO 'Dash' at Epsom. That winner is set to appear at Royal Ascot according to the trainer, who told Racing TV: "Hopefully he'll go for the Palace of Holyroodhouse and we're all really excited about that. 

"He won well at Epsom but we've got a very different track to contend with. We'll see what the ground is like and the draw but he's going into it off the back of a nice win."

Saturday's victory was Tutty's 11th of the campaign as she closes in on last season's best-ever tally of 18.

She added: "Patontheback had a lovely run round. I thought if he doesn't win today he's never going to as everything went perfect for him. He slid down to a handy mark, things haven't worked out his way but he hasn't done much wrong."

Remarkable performance

Gibside overcame taking a false step and giving jockey Duran Fentiman a brief scare before landing the 1m6f handicap for Tim Easterby. He travelled strongly from the rear to win by a length.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Racing Post staff

inReports

iconCopy
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers