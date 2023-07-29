Msqe De Sevigne leads home stablemate Life In Motion in Prix Rothschild one-two for Andre Fabre

Mqse De Sevigne led home stablemate Life In Motion to land a first top level-success in the Prix Rothschild.

A Group 3 winner last year, the Andre Fabre-trained four-year-old caused a minor surprise when denying outsider Life In Motion in a French-dominated finish to the mile contest, with Sauterne finishing third.

Settled in midfield by Alexis Pouchin, Mqse De Sevigne was pulled to the outside to challenge and bravely battled off her stablemate to land the spoils by a short neck.

Falmouth Stakes runner-up Remarquee faded away to finish fourth and was the best of the British-trained runners, with Rogue Millennium a never-nearer fifth.

It was a landmark first top-level triumph for burgeoning rider Pouchin, while it ended a nine-year wait another Rothschild win for Fabre. He last scored in the Group 1 with fellow Baron Edouard de Rothschild-owned Esoterique in 2014.

The winning owner said: "I think she kept finishing second because she doesn't quite stay 2,000 metres [1m2f]. The day that Nashwa won the Falmouth Stakes, Andre called me and suggested we try 1,600 metres [a mile] with her in the [Group 3] Prix Quincey, because the entries for this race had closed.

"My only input was to suggest we supplement for this race. The idea was all the trainer's. We felt that, if she was ever going to be competitive over 1,600 metres, it would be up the straight course at Deauville."

The Jessica Harrington-trained Sounds Of Heaven finished sixth, with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Grand Dame a further place behind in seventh in a disappointing result for British and Irish-trained representatives.

Read this next:

'The best race I've ever ridden in' - heroic Hukum and Jim Crowley deny Westover in thrilling King George

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.