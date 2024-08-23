- More
Mission not accomplished for Aussie ace Asfoora as forgotten horse Bradsell bosses the Nunthorpe
The forgotten horse who everybody seemed to remember won the Nunthorpe.
Bradsell is not Battaash and couldn't beat the clock, but he beat this field black and blue. It was so much more emphatic than the winning margin suggests. Officially, he won by three-quarters-of-a-length. Unofficially, he had it in the bag by halfway and those who backed him from a morning high of 11-2 into 3-1 didn't really have to sweat.
Writing in his Pricewise column on Friday, Tom Segal fancied Bradsell because "he looked to have the perfect set up this time around." How right he was as Hollie Doyle got a terrific tow into the race from the pacey Ponntos, who was drawn next door to her. He proved to be the perfect wingman.
Reports
Last updated
