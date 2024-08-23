Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:05 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

Mission not accomplished for Aussie ace Asfoora as forgotten horse Bradsell bosses the Nunthorpe

Bradsell has his ears pricked after winning the Nunthorpe
Bradsell: a smiling Hollie Doyle after winning the Nunthorpe in great styleCredit: Edward Whitaker

The forgotten horse who everybody seemed to remember won the Nunthorpe. 

Bradsell is not Battaash and couldn't beat the clock, but he beat this field black and blue. It was so much more emphatic than the winning margin suggests. Officially, he won by three-quarters-of-a-length. Unofficially, he had it in the bag by halfway and those who backed him from a morning high of 11-2 into 3-1 didn't really have to sweat. 

Writing in his Pricewise column on Friday, Tom Segal fancied Bradsell because "he looked to have the perfect set up this time around." How right he was as Hollie Doyle got a terrific tow into the race from the pacey Ponntos, who was drawn next door to her. He proved to be the perfect wingman. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
more inReports
more inReports