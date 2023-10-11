'He jumped well when Mark needed him to' - Hercule Du Seuil overcomes late scare to land third Grade 3 on the bounce

Hercule Du Seuil made it five from six over fences for Willie Mullins as he overcame a late scare to fend off the fast-finishing Senecia and complete a Grade 3 hat-trick in the BetVictor Novice Chase.

The 4-11 shot had led from the outset in his previous chase wins but had to show a different side to his game here. Liam Quinlan on Lucid Dreams wouldn't let Mark Walsh have his own way at the head of affairs and Hercule Du Seuil eventually settled in second before taking the lead four out.

Walsh's mount looked for much of the straight as if he was going to record another convincing success but Senecia appeared on the scene late and looked to have a chance when the leader got in tight to the final fence.

However, Walsh had kept just about enough in reserve to last out the 2m2f trip and got Hercule Du Seuil home by a neck, with 12 lengths back to Lucid Dreams.

Mullins said: "It was a very good performance. Lucid Dreams kept him honest the whole way and Mark had to go to plan B and drop him in behind. He jumped well when Mark needed him to over the last four fences. I haven't decided if we'll go further with him but if the weather stays dry, we might get another run into him. We might give him a mid-season break then and come back in the spring.

"I'd rather keep to the minimum trip but he could go out to two and a half. Mark felt he maybe doesn't want the ground as soft as it was today."

Banntown blasts clear

Banntown Girl ran out an impressive winner of the 2m BetVictor Mares Handicap Hurdle under Rob James for trainer Stephen Carey.

The 3-1 shot was always travelling powerfully and unleashed an electric turn of foot to blast 19 lengths clear for her second success over hurdles.

The trainer nominated the Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival as her main target. She finished third in that race last season, beaten less than three lengths by Ballybawn Belter.

Carey said: "She's a good filly when she's right. We were disappointed with her the last day but we changed a couple of things around with her and it seems to have worked. We'll work backwards from the Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle."

Mode so stylish

Fascile Mode made a seamless transition to hurdling in the 2m maiden hurdle for trainer Tom Mullins and jockey Michael O'Sullivan. An impressive winner of a strong bumper last December, the five-year-old jumped well in the main despite slight errors three out and at the last before running out a 12-length winner.

Mullins nominated a novice hurdle at Cheltenham in November or the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse as next on the agenda.

