Michael Herrington on the rise as Bay Of Naples win adds to career-best season

Michael Herrington reached the 20-winner mark for the year for the first time in his training career when Bay Of Naples landed the 1m2f apprentice handicap.

The 51-year-old – a former jockey who has 20 horses in training – was beating his previous best return of 18 winners, which he achieved last season, as Bay Of Naples stayed on well inside the final furlong to justify 4-1 favouritism under Connor Planas.

"He ran well when second at Ripon last time," said Herrington, who sent out his first runners in 2009.

"He was suited by the way the race was run today. They got racing a long way out before coming back to him and he stayed on well – he gets a bit further. Connor hasn't panicked and gave him a lovely ride.

"I started off with a handful of horses, but we've gradually grown. I've got one or two nicer types this season and they all seem to be fit and healthy."

Winning start

Spiritual finished powerfully to stretch clear of some well-bred rivals and score on her debut for John and Thady Gosden in the 7f fillies' novice.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit, who cost €280,000 as a yearling, scored by two lengths from the James Fanshawe-trained Surveyor under Kieran Shoemark.

The Gosden team then followed up when Never Ending beat Zarabanda to justify 5-2 favouritism under Robert Havlin in the 1m2f fillies' handicap.

