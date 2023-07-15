Loaded Gun fires in 100th course winner for Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding celebrated his 100th winner at Chester when Loaded Gun showed the benefit of experience to overhaul long-time leader Macanudo in the 5f novice stakes.

The trainer's day got even better after Holguin surged home to win the feature Listed City Plate Stakes – the highlight of a 130-1 treble for David Probert.

The jockey, a graduate of Balding's famed Kingsclere academy, began an excellent afternoon on 4-1 shot Loaded Gun, who appeared booked for second but took advantage of Macanudo hanging towards the inside rail to score at the fifth attempt.

Probert then won the 6f handicap on the Charlie Hills-trained Divine Libra before teaming back up with Balding on 11-4 favourite Holguin.

After reaching a century of winners at the track, Balding's wife Anna Lisa said: "It's fantastic and we're absolutely delighted. Chester is totally different to our gallops at home but a lot of them run very well here.

"Andrew does like to bring his horses up overnight and give them a canter round the track in the morning and that probably helps. Every year something wins here and goes on to do well. We're not going to change it."

Balding, who also won the Listed City Walls Stakes at York with Nymphadora, can count the track's flagship Chester Cup among his century of winners after lifting it in 2017 with Montaly.

He has run many of his better horses at Chester over the years and Holguin looked a potentially smart prospect after finally getting Listed honours following two recent seconds at that level.

"No horse deserves a win like this horse as he's been running great, including in the Jersey Stakes last time," said Balding. "He still looks unfurnished and I think he's going to get better and better."

