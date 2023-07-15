'It was horrific' - photo-finish agony turns to ecstasy for Amy Murphy as Pride Of America clings on in John Smith's thriller

Amy Murphy's long-term plan to land the John Smith's Cup with Pride Of America paid off brilliantly, but only by the barest of margins as he denied rank outsider Astro King in a thrilling finish to the prestigious handicap.

Having set out to win the £200,000 contest in the spring, the Newmarket trainer's rain prayers were answered with downpours at the Knavesmire on Friday and before racing got under way.

Her belief in her star looked likely to be rewarded when hitting the front with a furlong to run, but 50-1 shot Astro King stormed into contention on the far side. However, the six-year-old found enough under Frederick Larson to hold off his challenge by a nose.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic, there's no better feeling than when a horse like him, who takes a lot of training and managing, grabs a big prize like that," she said. "It's unbelievable and I'm thrilled for the owners and the whole team.

"This has been his target since March but he does need a bit of cut in the ground. I couldn't imagine we were going to get it in the middle of July, and no one was doing a bigger rain dance than me."

Murphy anxiously had her head in her hands before jumping for joy in the parade ring once the result of the photo finish was announced, which gave the dual-purpose trainer her biggest Flat win in Britain.

On the nervy wait for the photo, she added: "It was horrific! You can probably tell from my voice that I've probably done a lot of screaming in the last five minutes, but thankfully it's gone our way. Today was the target, we'll just enjoy it and worry about the future afterwards."

It was also a breakthrough day for burgeoning apprentice Larson, who was given a three-day careless riding ban after his mount interfered with third-placed Haunted Dream in the closing stages.

"Amy said to me on Thursday if I fancied taking a bit of weight off him and I jumped at the opportunity," he said. "Everything went wrong for him, but he still managed to dig it out and win.

"I'm so glad. Big Saturdays at York is just where you want to be winning; it's a dream come true."

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Astro King, was left both heartbroken and proud in the aftermath of his gallant effort.

"That's pretty tough. We had one beaten not far at Royal Ascot and now this, but fair play to Amy, she's done a great job with that horse," he said.

"Astro King's been a bridesmaid but I don't think he's been that today. He's put everything on the line. It's one of those things, in another stride we were in front."

