Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:00 Lingfield (A.W)

'Little fish are sweet' - new approach works as Rock Chant gets off the mark in Britain

Rock Chant on the way to success at Lingfield
Rock Chant on the way to success at LingfieldCredit: Mark Cranham
Play8 ran
15:00 Lingfield (A.W)2m Flat, Handicap
Distance: 2mClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Rock Chant
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Anisoptera
    fav9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Global Wonder
    15/2

Rock Chant recorded a first win in Britain in the 2m handicap, and his trainer Ian Williams believes a change of approach can help him have a successful career for the yard. The five-year-old, a 9,000gns purchase from Joseph O’Brien’s yard, was running over the trip for the first time and Williams thought the step up made the difference.

"I think we got it a bit wrong initially and actually he's just a galloper and nothing else," he said. "He looks like a stayer and not a middle-distance horse as I thought he was when we first got him."

Rock Chant has been with Williams since January 2022, so connections have had to remain patient.

Williams said: "Little fish are sweet as they say and it was a nice victory. I'm pleased to see him win because we’ve had him a while.

"It was a good performance at Southwell last time out, but it was a step up in trip today and it was all about the improvement."

Williams is operating at a 17 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight and he has a lot to look forward to.

"They're all in good form," he added. "Enemy has gone back to Dubai for the Gold Cup and Buxted Too picked up the all-weather bonus last month. Let's hope Rock can pick it up this month."

Welcome return

The Roger Varian-trained Chantico made a winning return when finishing strongly to land the feature 1m2f novice stakes.

The four-year-old, who has not run since finishing third at Epsom in September, recorded a first career victory when pulling two lengths clear of favourite Idee Fixee.

Read these next:

'You have to keep the faith' - huge relief for Richard Bandey as double ends winless run 

Constitution Hill v State Man and the other possible runners for day one of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival 

Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 19:11, 8 March 2023
icon
15:00 Lingfield (A.W)Play
BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Handicap8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Rock Chant
    5/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Anisoptera
    fav9/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Global Wonder
    15/2
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports