Liam Harrison off the cold list in time for big Saturday ride on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury
- 1st5Top Cloud9/2
- 2nd8Abbeyhillfav7/4
- 3rd4Stiletto11/4
Conditional jockey Liam Harrison was boosted ahead of a big weekend as he jumped off the cold list with victory on Top Cloud in the 3m novice handicap hurdle.
Harrison spent Thursday morning schooling his leading Saturday ride Isabella Bee ahead of her Listed engagement in the mares' novice hurdle at Newbury, then got his eye in a few hours later when off the mark after 34 winless rides on the Robbie Llewellyn-trained grey.
The six-year-old made all and battled off the challenge of Abbeyhill to land a third victory, all of which have come with Harrison in the saddle.
"That was great. It's been a bit of a dry month, so I'm happy with that," said Harrison. "I lost my claim earlier this year and they say that's the hardest time, but for me it's gone well.
"It's just been a little slow to get one the last couple of weeks. Hopefully, I can keep going now. Top Cloud has just kept improving and I think he's won better than the winning margin."
Isabella Bee will be seeking a fourth consecutive victory on Saturday, and Harrison added: "She schooled nicely this morning and I think she could be a few pounds better than her mark. I'm excited to ride her."
Surprise winner
Ballee caused a surprise in the 2m½f novice hurdle to upset 4-9 favourite Matterhorn for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. The Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained winner was progressing from a third-place finish at Wincanton three weeks ago.
Published on 30 November 2023
Last updated 19:05, 30 November 2023
