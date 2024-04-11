King Of Cong lands big gamble for Terence O'Brien after being supported from 16-1 into 11-4 favourite at Limerick
The Terence O'Brien-trained King Of Cong landed a gamble in the 2m3f handicap hurdle at Limerick on student raceday to give the Cork stable its ninth victory of the season.
After being as big as 16-1 in the morning, the winner was supported into 11-4 favouritism on his handicap debut and ran out a two-and-three-quarter-length winner despite being eased down in the closing stages.
Speaking to Racing TV, winning jockey Darragh Allen said: "He did it easy enough and really handled the conditions and the extra three furlongs. Terence's assistant Michael Browne said to jump him out in the first four and, if he was good enough, to take your chance. We didn't go too fast so it paid to be handy."
Aodhan wins again
Aodhan May landed the fifth win of her career when she showed an excellent attitude to come home half a length in front in the 2m5f handicap hurdle under Philip Byrnes.
The Charles Byrnes-trained mare has landed four of her last five starts having been denied a four-timer at Cork last month but she got back to winning ways on her favoured heavy ground at odds of 15-2.
Elliott double
Trainer Gordon Elliott landed a 24-1 double, winning the opening maiden hurdle with Doctor Nightingale in decisive style under Danny Gilligan before Neon Diamond took the concluding mares' bumper under Harry Swan.
Published on 11 April 2024inReports
Last updated 18:38, 11 April 2024
