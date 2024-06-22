Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:55 Redcar

Joy for Sam James as 50-1 outsider Jumeira Vision headlines 280-1 double

Sam James after Darnation's victory
Sam James: enjoyed a big-odds double at Redcar on SaturdayCredit: Mark Cranham
Play13 ran
14:55 RedcarFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1mClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    11Jumeira Vision
    50/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Chatty
    fav3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    15Curious Mrs Fox
    18/1

Sam James enjoyed a rapid 280-1 double headlined by Jumeira Vision bouncing back to his best when causing a huge shock in the mile handicap.

The four-year-old had been well beaten in four starts since switching to the care of Katie Scott, but the 50-1 shot ended a 31-day wait for another winner for the trainer when scoring up the favoured far side rail by half a length. 

James told Racing TV: "I didn't really go into it with any plan. Katie said he'd been working well at home but wasn't showing it on the track, so ride him as I found him. I put my hands on his neck and it worked out!

"Sometimes we make too much [of the rail bias], but I do think it's an advantage getting on to those tyre tracks. You're still not going to win if you don't have the horse, however, and he travelled well to get there in the first place."

The Group 1-winning jockey quickly followed up on the Grant Tuer-trained Jesmond Dawn in the 6f handicap.

He added: "It was a good shout from Grant as, if I'm being perfectly honest, I didn't think this would be his trip. We thought a fair bit of him as a two-year-old and he disappointed a bit, so it's good to get his head in front."

Course form

Ollie Pears' fine course record this season continued with the victory of  Eighteen Fourteen in the opening 6f novice contest. The two-year-old's head success took the trainer's strike-rate at the track this year to 22 per cent.

Reporter

