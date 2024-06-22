Joy for Sam James as 50-1 outsider Jumeira Vision headlines 280-1 double

Sam James enjoyed a rapid 280-1 double headlined by Jumeira Vision bouncing back to his best when causing a huge shock in the mile handicap.

The four-year-old had been well beaten in four starts since switching to the care of Katie Scott, but the 50-1 shot ended a 31-day wait for another winner for the trainer when scoring up the favoured far side rail by half a length.

James told Racing TV: "I didn't really go into it with any plan. Katie said he'd been working well at home but wasn't showing it on the track, so ride him as I found him. I put my hands on his neck and it worked out!

"Sometimes we make too much [of the rail bias], but I do think it's an advantage getting on to those tyre tracks. You're still not going to win if you don't have the horse, however, and he travelled well to get there in the first place."

The Group 1-winning jockey quickly followed up on the Grant Tuer-trained Jesmond Dawn in the 6f handicap.

He added: "It was a good shout from Grant as, if I'm being perfectly honest, I didn't think this would be his trip. We thought a fair bit of him as a two-year-old and he disappointed a bit, so it's good to get his head in front."

Course form

Ollie Pears' fine course record this season continued with the victory of Eighteen Fourteen in the opening 6f novice contest. The two-year-old's head success took the trainer's strike-rate at the track this year to 22 per cent.

