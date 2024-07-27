Joanna Mason praised for 'amazing ride' after overcoming poor draw to deliver Light Speed to perfection

Light Speed lived up to his name when quickening up well from off the pace to win the 7½f handicap a shade cosily under a superb ride from Joanna Mason.

Unfavourably drawn in stall ten, Mason bided her time in midfield before coming with a withering run on the inside to win by a length and a half going away.

The four-year-old was winning at the third time of asking for Gemma Tutty, who said: "I thought Joanna gave him an amazing ride. Obviously, it was a really tricky draw, but she's got a lovely split through and it was nice to see him bounce back to form.

"I felt that we needed to get him to run well back in trip before we stepped him back up. I thought it might have been on the sharp side for him, but I thought, given his stride length, that the track would suit him.

"He had a brilliant winter for Mr [Andrew] Balding and he's been in good form recently at home, so we were quite hopeful. He's got some lovely owners and it was absolutely fantastic to get a win on the board for them as they are really big supporters of the yard."

Shadow shines in feature

Garfield Shadow bounced back from a 60-length defeat at York last time to land the feature 6f handicap.

The three-year-old, who won at Chester's May meeting, held on grimly from the front under Connor Murtagh to deny Matters Most.

Gallant grey wins again

Grey Fable made it back-to-back wins at Chester in the 1m4½f handicap to take Irish trainer Karl Thornton's strike-rate at the track to 57 per cent (4-7).

