Jim Goldie hails 'top-class' Paul Mulrennan as he kick-starts 52-1 treble on card for trainer

Jim Goldie hailed the in-form Paul Mulrennan's talent in the saddle after Tafsir denied stablemate Spanish Hustle for a belated first career success in the 1m4½f handicap, which headlined a treble for the trainer.

Mulrennan hit traffic with just over a furlong to run but switched the four-year-old to the inside rail and held on to win by a neck in a one-two for the trainer. The victory was the jockey's 14th in the last fortnight and he is operating at a handy 26 per cent strike-rate.

"She's a well-bred filly so it's good to get a win, but Paul's given her an absolute peach of a ride," Goldie said. "He's gone down the brave man's route down the inside rail and has won quite comfortably in the end. She'll win again, especially with the assistance of Paul.

"He's top-class. That's the first time he's sat on her and he knew when to go on her. He was a big help."

It was a first victory at the 16th attempt for Tafsir and Goldie added: "Spanish Hustle was always vulnerable to a horse that's a stalker, fortunately it was one of ours that was stalking him!"

Spanish Hustle's owners, the Let's Be Lucky Racing syndicate, picked up compensation when winning the 1m1f handicap with the Goldie-trained Shine On Brendan.

The trainer then brought up his 52-1 treble with Rock Melody in the 5f handicap, which completed a double on the card for Mulrennan.

Farewell win

Hamilton is the only course Keith Dalgleish has had more winners at than Musselburgh and the trainer, who will saddle his final runners this weekend, bid a fond farewell to the track courtesy of Gioia Cieca's fast-finishing success in the feature 7f handicap.

