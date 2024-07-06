Jim Crowley rewarded on Beverley visit as Shadwell 'horse for the future' wins easily

Jim Crowley was rewarded for missing the day's two premier fixtures as smart two-year-old prospect El Burhan gave him the first of two winners at Beverley.

The Shadwell-owned New Bay colt overcame a slow start and a penalty to bolt up by six and a half lengths in the 7½f novice stakes. The success was the second for the George Boughey-trained runner after victory in May at Yarmouth and he could be set for bigger targets.

Shadwell's racing manager Angus Gold said: "He took a bit of time to get into his stride but won well. Jim has always thought he'll stay further next year and he does look like a horse for the future. I'll speak to Sheikha Hissa and George and we'll find something for him, and I'd say he wants a mile now.

"Hopefully, he's very much a horse to look forward to as a three-year-old. He's very much going the right way; we'll see if he's up to Listed class or better next. We'll make sure to mind him this season."

Crowley doubled up on the Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained God Of Fire , who pulled clear to win the 1m2f handicap impressively.

El Burhan's trainer also won again when Moonspirit landed the 1m½f fillies' handicap under Tommie Jakes.

Orr treble

Oisin Orr had an impressive afternoon when Little Rose completed a 29-1 treble in the 1m2f handicap. The jockey also rode Uncle Don to win the 5f maiden and Persian Blue to win the sprint handicap over the same trip.

