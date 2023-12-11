Jeune Belle handed Grade 2 target after striking on hurdles debut

Jeune Belle set herself up for a tilt at Graded company after making a successful jumping debut in the 2m mares' novice hurdle.

The Lucy Wadham-trained five-year-old was a 33-1 runner-up in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham's November meeting and went one better to provide Bryony Frost with success on her first ride in December.

The jockey had not ridden since falling from the Wadham-trained Pretending, who like Jeune Belle is owned by James Summers, at Fakenham last month.

"We felt insulted by her price," Frost told Sky Sports Racing of Jeune Belle's run at Cheltenham, a track she will return to this weekend to ride Il Ridoto for Paul Nicholls in Saturday's December Gold Cup.

"When she actually backed our own thoughts up about her there, it was really good. She chased home a lovely horse of Willie Mullins' [Baby Kate]."

After winning by three lengths, the daughter of Champs Elysees will now step up in trip for the Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle on February 15, the Sandown Grade 2 contest which Love Envoi and You Wear It Well won before following up in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

"She wants three miles and a fence already but I was thrilled with that," Wadham said. "Apart from the last, she jumped really well.

"We bought her from Nina Carberry in Ireland as a three-year-old and she'd already broken her in because she said, 'she's so big, I've had to do something with her'.

"I think that's probably done us a really good service. She's hardy and I imagine she'll go for the Jane Seymour at Sandown. We'll probably try and do something in between, but that would be her main target. Two and a half miles at Sandown is just what's required."

David Maxwell rode his first winner for more than a year when Joker De Mai justified 3-1 favouritism in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.

The four-year-old built on his first start for Harry Derham, when he was beaten 21 lengths by the well-regarded Willmount, to score by 11 lengths from Awaythelad.

Maxwell has been back riding for six weeks after fracturing a couple of vertebrae and will be in action in France on Tuesday to ride All In You for Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm at Fontainebleau.

