'He probably doesn’t want winter ground' - Grade 2 bumper winner Florida Dreams off the mark over hurdles for Nicky Richards

Grade 2 bumper winner Florida Dreams got off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt to kickstart a 204-1 treble for trainer Nicky Richards .

Florida Dreams beat 19 rivals to score at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in April but managed only third on his hurdling debut at Ayr last month.

However, the five-year-old returned to the Scottish track to make amends when getting better of longtime leader Phantomofthepoints by a neck under Danny McMenamin in the first division of the 2m maiden hurdle.

“His hurdling was good and he got the job done, but I don’t think for a second he was liking the ground,” said Richards. “He wasn’t spectacular, but he’s looking like he wants two and a half miles on better ground.

“Before we ran him over hurdles we half thought we’d give him a couple of runs and then head to the Formby [formerly the Tolworth] at Aintree, but he probably doesn’t want winter ground. We’ll see how he is in the next couple of weeks and make a plan.”

Callum Bewley rode his first winner since January when steering the Richards-trained 12-year-old Better Getalong to a fourth course success in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle.

Bewley suffered complications from a dislocated shoulder sustained in a schooling fall which took the tendons off his shoulder.

“Callum’s been off a good while with injury and it was lovely to get him back in the winner’s enclosure,” said Richards. "It was a good result for rider and horse. He got a very bad injury when he was a five-year-old and to still have that attitude he’s got to racing is magnificent.”

The Kenny Alexander-owned Aubis Walk made a successful chasing debut to complete a treble for Richards, who added “It’s very important because Kenny’s a great supporter of the north and racing in general, so it was lovely to have a winner for him. If she can get a bit of back type, she’ll be a lovely mare to go to stud.”

Patrick Wadge after riding the first treble of his career Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Wadge a wonder

Patrick Wadge rode the first treble of his career when helping Rocheval and Inox Allen extend both of their unbeaten records under rules to two either side of landing the 3m handicap chase aboard Readysteadybeau.

All three winners in Wadge's 59-1 treble were trained by Lucinda Russell.

