Jayarebe sets up possible Prix du Jockey Club tilt after impressing in Feilden Stakes

Jayarebe could be treading the path to Chantilly for the Prix du Jockey Club on June 2 after romping home under Sean Levey in the Listed bet365 Feilden Stakes.

Brian Meehan's flashy chestnut demonstrated his suitability for Newmarket's undulations when winning on his debut on the July course last summer, and it was the same story on the Rowley Mile as he came from off the pace to master Whip Cracker, representing the in-form Richard Hughes stable, by three and a quarter lengths.

Meehan said: "He likes it here having won both his races but we'll have to speak to the owner about where he goes next as he doesn't hold any entries. He saw it out well today and we could look at supplementing him for the French Derby as a mile and a quarter will suit him well.

"He ran well over seven furlongs in France [in the Jean-Luc Lagardere] at the end of last year and if the race had been a mile I think he would nearly have won."

Levey, who was completing a quickfire double after taking the opener on Dark Thirty, said: "He'd been working well at home but he's not one to overdo himself. He was always going to do well over winter."

Ottoman's empire

Godolphin should look to sponsor the Group 3 Earl of Sefton Stakes next year rather than bet365 after Charlie Appleby and William Buick won it for the third year running with Ottoman Fleet .

The sequence was started by Master Of The Seas in 2022 and continued by Ottoman Fleet, who followed up last year's victory when beating Cambridgeshire victor Astro King by a length.

Ottoman Fleet (William Buick) wins the Earl Of Sefton Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 7-4 favourite was the first locally trained winner of the week at the Craven meeting and Appleby said: "It's nice to have a winner and he came here race-fit after running in Dubai and we know he likes the track.

"William was a bit worried when there was no pace but in the end he just followed Regal Reality. Kieren Fallon rides him at home and he was happy with him."

Ottoman Fleet could be added to the trainer's expanding US team and Appleby added: "We'll give him a break after this and the Manhattan Stakes [at Belmont Park] could be his gig over there."

Two for Palmer

Hugo Palmer registered his second win of the Craven meeting when It Ain't Two sprang an 18-1 surprise in the 5f juvenile maiden fillies' stakes .

The former Newmarket-based handler was backing up the 33-1 success of Watcha Matey on Tuesday.

It Ain't Two wins at Newmarket Credit: Mark Cranham

Palmer said of the Ross Coakley-ridden filly: "We took her for a racecourse gallop at Wolverhampton a month ago and she got lapped, so we thought we better get on and run her as soon as possible or get rid of her.

"She was bred by Michael Owen and his partners so we thought we’d run and we brought her here for nice ground as the other race she could have gone for was at Redcar and it was called off.

"Ross rode her at Wolverhampton and said he thought we were flying a bit high coming here but it’s brilliant and I think we’d better go to York and see if we can finish in the first three in the Marygate now. She’s not very big so I wouldn’t be sure about her running under a penalty before then."

Kalpana romp

Kalpana set up a possible return trip to the Rowley Mile for next month's Listed Pretty Polly Stakes after an easy ten-length win in the closing 1m2f handicap .

Read this next:

Rerouted Oisin Orr drives home Pretty Crystal to dent hot favourite Dance Sequence's 1,000 Guineas ambitions

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.