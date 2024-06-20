'It's very satisfying' - Robert Cowell trains his fourth winner from his last seven with a one-two at Chelmsford

Trainer Robert Cowell continued his fine vein of form when Almaty Star narrowly denied stablemate Emperor Spirit by a nose in the 5f handicap.

The one-two made it four winners from the Newmarket trainer’s last seven runners, including Clarendon House's Listed Midsummer Sprint success in Ireland.

"It's very satisfying," Cowell told Racing TV. "The winner has been a bit of a revelation since dropping him back to five [furlongs] and using those forcing tactics.

"Ray [Dawson] has given him quite an intelligent ride. He stacked them up and got them all caught on heels. They deserved to win that today."

Roger rolls on

Enfjaar continued a great week for the Roger Varian yard as he captured the feature 1m2f handicap comfortably under Jack Mitchell.

Varian, whose Charyn won the Queen Anne on Tuesday at Royal Ascot, thought Enfjaar good enough to run in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes at the royal meeting last year and the gelding showed his class to win by one and three-quarter lengths on his first go at the distance.

Bright future

Sunshine State produced a power-packed finish to make a winning debut for Amo Racing and trainer Charlie Johnston in the opening 6f maiden.

Bought for 140,000gns as a yearling, the Havana Grey filly flew home from the rear under Jason Hart to deny 2-1 favourite Cyclonite by half a length.

Off the mark

Shadwell-owned three-year-old Ehtiram got off the mark at the fourth attempt for Owen Burrows with a smooth success in the 1m2f fillies' maiden.

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels!

Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.