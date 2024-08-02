'It's great to get him back on track' - expensive buy Victorious Street breaks maiden after 306-day break

Simon and Ed Crisford ’s patience was rewarded when expensive purchase Victorious Street defied a 306-day break to win the mile maiden by a neck.

Bought at the Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale for €370,370 in March last year, the three-year-old son of Street Sense got the better of Skipper in a head-bobbing finish as the pair pulled 11 lengths clear of the third.

“It’s great to get him back on the track,” joint-trainer Ed Crisford said. “We thought a mile might be a bit too short for him, but this race came up and we thought it would be a suitable first race back.”

Victorious Street's dam, Gold Serenade, is a Medaglia D’Oro half-sister to four black-type winner including Sophisticat, who took the 2002 Group 1 Coronation Stakes for Aidan O’Brien.

The well-bred colt now has three runs under his belt and connections are hoping to think about some bigger targets.

Ed Crisford said: “He’ll get a handicap mark now, so we’ll see what he gets and then we’ll make a plan.

“We don’t know what the owner will want to do or whether he’ll end up in Dubai.

“He probably wants stepping up to ten furlongs now. He’s dirt-bred, but he can definitely be running on turf for sure.”

Perfect double

Mick and David Easterby landed an 18-1 double with their only two runners on the card, both ridden by Joanna Mason.

The Grey Lass won her first race since August 2022 in the opening 5f handicap and Sondad built on last month’s Ripon victory to land the 6f three-year-old handicap.

