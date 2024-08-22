‘It’s been a good season’ - James Evans highlights target for Dream Composer after American Rose success

James Evans added to this season’s victories in the Epsom Dash and Sky Bet Sunday Series on Thursday when American Rose justified favouritism in the 7f handicap.

The Worcestershire-based trainer is having a campaign to remember thanks to his sprinting star Dream Composer, who earned £25,770 for connections at Pontefract on Sunday, adding to the £50,960 collected on Derby day.

“It’s been a good season and we’ve now had three quick winners, which has put us on the front foot a little bit,” said Evans, who has saddled nine Flat winners this year.

“We had a lot of seconds in the first half of the season, but Dream Composer winning the Dash was a big highlight.

“It was lovely for that to happen to a small yard, and he won again recently in the Sunday Series.

“Hopefully, there’s a run or two left in him because he seems really well, so we might go for something like the Portland Handicap to finish off the year.”

As for American Rose, her last victory occurred at Wolverhampton in December 2022, and she had not win in 14 races before this success.

He added: “The owner, Barry Preece, bought her online unseen a few years ago and she won as a two-year-old for us to win a bonus, which was great.

“Since then, she’s been a bit frustrating, but she’s getting the hang of things now.”

Brazilian Rose blooms

The Richard Hughes-trained Brazilian Rose showed plenty of promise in the 7f maiden fillies’ stakes to win at odds of 10-11.

The three-year-old filly looked home and hosed with a furlong to go, but she just held on by a head from the fast-finishing Delicacy, who had a troubled run through the race.

