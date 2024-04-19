Ben Godfrey delighted after riding out claim for biggest supporter Anthony Honeyball

A day on from fulfilling a childhood dream by riding a winner at Cheltenham, Ben Godfrey notched another landmark when steering home his 75th career winner.

The conditional jockey rode out his claim when helping Dreaming Blue justify 15-8 favouritism in the 2m5½f handicap chase .

“He won well in the end but didn’t make it easy for himself. He was a bit wayward with his jumping but got the job done,” said Godfrey.

Both Dreaming Blue and Godfrey’s Cheltenham winner Somespring Special are trained by Anthony Honeyball and the 24-year-old said: “He’s been a big supporter and it was nice to do it on one of his.”

Godfrey won Kempton’s £150,000 Coral Trophy on Honeyball’s Forward Plan in February and added: “That was probably the biggest highlight of the season but it was a childhood dream fulfilled yesterday having a Cheltenham winner. I enjoyed that one.

“It’s been a good season all round. I’ve ridden my most winners [in a season] now and had a couple of nice ones along the way. It’s nice to finally ride out my claim to add that to the season as well.”

Bellamy in form

Hecouldbetheone struck on his second start since joining trainer James Owen in the 2m3f handicap hurdle .

Tom Bellamy was partnering the seven-year-old for the first time and the winning rider completed a double when the Emma Lavelle-trained Bethpage made a successful handicap debut in the finale.

National family

All Authorized , a brother to Grand National winner I Am Maximus, got off the mark over hurdles at the seventh attempt in the 2m3f maiden .

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.