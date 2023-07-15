'It's amazing as a French jockey to win here' - Jefferson Smith stars on ITV at Ascot with The Big Board

Saturday's congested Flat schedule presented a rare opportunity for Jefferson Smith to ride for the powerful Richard Hannon yard and the Frenchman made the most of the opening to land the 5f heritage handicap on ITV with The Big Board.

Smith has plenty of experience in his homeland with 98 winners but is keen to make a career in Britain and was delighted to score at Ascot for the first time on just his second ride for Hannon.

"It's amazing as a French jockey to win at Ascot," said Smith. "It's a big race, with big runners for big trainers, so it's brilliant for me. Not many jockeys can ride at 8st 3lb, so my agent put the call in and Mr Hannon agreed. Hopefully it's a good contact for me."

The 27-year-old had a productive spell in Qatar earlier in the year and, while not ruling out a similar trip this winter, is keen on a future riding in Britain.

"I'm based in Newmarket and try to ride out for different trainers every day," he added. "I worked for Roger Varian for a year and a half but I'm freelance now.

"I didn't speak English two years ago but I learned during the Covid lockdown and Roger helped me a lot with the language. You work more closely with the trainers here in England, which I like."

Real hope for Ebor

You have to go back to 1996 for the last time Sir Michael Stoute landed the Sky Bet Ebor but Real Dream looked tailor-made for a trip to York next month when registering a comfortable success in the 1m6f handicap.

Stoute first won the Ebor with Shaftesbury in 1980, landed it for a second time with Deposki in 1991 and brought up the hat-trick with Clerkenwell five years later, and Real Dream looked a likely candidate to add to that record when making it three wins from just six career outings under Richard Kingscote.

"It was a nice, sensible gallop and once we picked up into the straight he responded well," said the winning rider. "He's lightly raced and hopefully he can continue going the right way."

Coral cut the winner to 10-1 (from 16) for the Ebor on August 26. Kingscote added: "That's up to Sir Michael but I think it could be a race that suits him nicely."

Impressive debut

Al Musmak looked a juvenile of considerable potential when making a winning debut in the 7f novice. One of 20 restricted maiden and novice races backed by Juddmonte and offering £30,000 in prize-money, the race attracted some smart-looking two-year-olds and the Roger Varian-trained colt was able to overcame inexperience to win by a neck.

"I rode him in a piece of work last week on the grass and he impressed me," said winning rider David Egan. "He's got a bit of a knee action and I think some ease in the ground just helped him get on top in the last furlong.

"He's next year's horse and should step forward for the run. He got quite fractious in the stalls but that was only because another horse got upset. I like him."

Read these next:

Julie Camacho 'a bit overwhelmed' after Shaquille surges to brilliant July Cup win despite rearing at the start

'He looks incredibly special' - City Of Troy hot favourite for Guineas and Derby after sparkling win

Loaded Gun fires in 100th course winner for Andrew Balding

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.