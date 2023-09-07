'It's about time' - Aidan O'Brien enjoys first Salisbury winner, 18 years on from Dylan Thomas's narrow defeat

Tony Blair was prime minister and YouTube was only just launched when a horse trained by Aidan O'Brien last featured on the racecard at Salisbury, but Ireland's leading trainer made the 18-year wait worthwhile as Cambridge scored narrowly in the mile novice stakes .

The son of Dubawi fended off a late lunge by Houstonn to strike narrowly on his second start under Ryan Moore, setting up a shot for Group-race targets for the remainder of the season.

It was a first runner for O'Brien at the track since Dylan Thomas and Arabian Prince were beaten in the Autumn Stakes in 2005. That contest had been temporarily moved from Ascot, which was being developed.

While patchy signal meant Coolmore's representative Kevin Buckley was unable to touch base with the Ballydoyle trainer about what could be next for Cambridge, the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket was suggested as his potential next target on September 30.

Buckley said: "We're pleased with that. It's been 18 years since we had a runner here and we were second that day with a subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner. It's nice to be here and Salisbury have looked after us really well.

"We thought Cambridge had improved since his run at Roscommon. He ran very green but was more professional there, the winning margin wasn't much but it's all about winning and I'm glad we have.

"We felt we'd split the horses up a little bit, this is a good track and we haven't been here for a long time. It's about time we had a winner here."

'I'm only used to 0-60s'

Eve Johnson Houghton claims to be more at home in 0-60s than Group races but executed a plan to win the Group 3 Dick Poole Stakes to perfection with Juniper Berries .

Norman Court Stud and Jon Mitchell's daughter of Expert Eye was to be unleashed as late as possible, to preserve her short but sharp turn of foot, and Charlie Bishop delivered her right on time to defeat Dorothy Lawrence on the line.

Despite her trainer's modest comments, Juniper Berries could be one of two potential Group 1 juvenile runners for Johnson Houghton before the end of the season. She was trimmed to 16-1 (from 66) for the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on September 30 while the firm offer the same price for stablemate Indian Run in the Dewhurst a fortnight later.

"All the pressure is a bit too much," the trainer said. "I'm only used to 0-60s so it's nice being in Group company. It's brilliant for the yard. We all made a plan that we'd drop her in and get there late. She's got a wicked turn of foot but it doesn't last very long. I'm thrilled with her."

Checks a concern as Harrington visits

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington was in attendance following an invitation from Salisbury and had discussions with racecourse director, and long-time chairman, Jeff Smith, where affordability checks were a hot topic.

It comes just days after Harrington said the intrusive measures, proposed in the gambling review consultation, were "not appropriate" when addressing MPs in a parliamentary reception.

Smith said: "We had a bit of chat and she was very complimentary about Salisbury and said that we deserved the success we've had here.

"The checks just seem like nonsense to me. You go into a shop and buy what you like, but if you're betting on horse then you get a Spanish Inquisition."

Smith also celebrated a poignant winner as Frankness won the 6f fillies' handicap named in memory of the owner-breeder's brilliant sprinter Lochsong.

