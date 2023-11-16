'It wasn't the Gold Cup or the Grand National, but it was to me' - delight for US-based owner as 33-1 Feach Amach strikes

A long journey across continents for owner Paul Willis proved well worth the trip after Feach Amach stormed to a 33-1 success in the juvenile hurdle.

Willis, who is from Newcastle but has lived in America for 40 years, made the five-and-a-half-hour flight to watch the Nigel Hawke-trained filly secure her first success under rules.

While the winning margin was enhanced by runner-up I'm Too Tired jinking on the run-in, the race was already put to bed by Feach Amach, who scored by two and a quarter lengths under Lorcan Murtagh.

"We're a little bit surprised but absolutely thrilled," Willis said. "She had a promising run at Fontwell in August but things didn't go the way we hoped last time. However, she was fit and well today and Lorcan gave her a fantastic ride. The other horse jinked but I think she still would have got there."

Willis has seven horses based with Hawke, alongside a handful of runners in the US, and was overjoyed to finally be present to see a winner at one of his local tracks.

"I've always been involved in racing because my dad was a bookie, but I never in a million years thought I'd own horses," he added. "I feel very blessed I was able to be home and see a winner.

"Feach Amach runs in mine and my wife Molly's colours and she's watching on television in New Hampshire. I love my horses and to see them win at a local track means more to me than anything. It wasn't the Gold Cup or the Grand National, but it was to me."

