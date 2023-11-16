Racing Post logo
12:50 Sedgefield

'It wasn't the Gold Cup or the Grand National, but it was to me' - delight for US-based owner as 33-1 Feach Amach strikes

Feach Amach (left) and Lorcan Murtagh win at Sedegefield
Feach Amach (left) and Lorcan Murtagh jump en route to success SedegefieldCredit: John Grossick
Play8 ran
12:50 Sedgefield2m 1f Hurdle
Distance: 2m 1fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Feach Amach
    33/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4I'm Too Tired
    fav11/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Cantalupo Bella
    6/1

A long journey across continents for owner Paul Willis proved well worth the trip after Feach Amach stormed to a 33-1 success in the juvenile hurdle.

Willis, who is from Newcastle but has lived in America for 40 years, made the five-and-a-half-hour flight to watch the Nigel Hawke-trained filly secure her first success under rules.

While the winning margin was enhanced by runner-up I'm Too Tired jinking on the run-in, the race was already put to bed by Feach Amach, who scored by two and a quarter lengths under Lorcan Murtagh.

"We're a little bit surprised but absolutely thrilled," Willis said. "She had a promising run at Fontwell in August but things didn't go the way we hoped last time. However, she was fit and well today and Lorcan gave her a fantastic ride. The other horse jinked but I think she still would have got there."

Willis has seven horses based with Hawke, alongside a handful of runners in the US, and was overjoyed to finally be present to see a winner at one of his local tracks.

"I've always been involved in racing because my dad was a bookie, but I never in a million years thought I'd own horses," he added. "I feel very blessed I was able to be home and see a winner.

"Feach Amach runs in mine and my wife Molly's colours and she's watching on television in New Hampshire. I love my horses and to see them win at a local track means more to me than anything. It wasn't the Gold Cup or the Grand National, but it was to me."

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 16 November 2023inReports

Last updated 16:58, 16 November 2023

icon
