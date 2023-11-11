Racing Post logo
'It was torture, highly unenjoyable' - Acheson's horror movie was an unmissable thriller for the rest of us

Gordon Elliott and owner Brian Acheson in the winner's enclosure following the victory of Gerri Colombe
Gordon Elliott and Brian Acheson after Gerri Colombe's victory in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down RoyalCredit: Patrick McCann
Play4 ran
14:20 Down Royal3m Chase, Grade 1
Distance: 3mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Gerri Colombe
    fav4/7
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Envoi Allen
    3/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Conflated
    17/2

The owner hated it, but everybody else absolutely loved it.

"I thought he was beaten three or four times over. I didn't enjoy a bit of it," admitted Brian Acheson, who looked as though he had just watched Alien, Jaws and The Exorcist back to back rather than a humdinger of a Ladbrokes Champion Chase in which Gerri Colombe came back from the dead to mug his former stablemate Envoi Allen. 

Why did Acheson, whose Robcour operation is named after his two children Rob and Courtney, find it such uncomfortable viewing? "Well, you're watching Rachael [Blackmore, Envoi Allen's rider] and knowing that she's just sitting and waiting to pick us off. Then you think our fellow is going to finish third. You say to yourself, 'That's okay, we'll move on from there.' Then Jack comes with a run and you turn around and go 'Did we win?' 

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 11 November 2023inReports

Last updated 19:59, 11 November 2023

icon
