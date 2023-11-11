'It was torture, highly unenjoyable' - Acheson's horror movie was an unmissable thriller for the rest of us

The owner hated it, but everybody else absolutely loved it.

"I thought he was beaten three or four times over. I didn't enjoy a bit of it," admitted Brian Acheson, who looked as though he had just watched Alien, Jaws and The Exorcist back to back rather than a humdinger of a Ladbrokes Champion Chase in which Gerri Colombe came back from the dead to mug his former stablemate Envoi Allen.

Why did Acheson, whose Robcour operation is named after his two children Rob and Courtney, find it such uncomfortable viewing? "Well, you're watching Rachael [Blackmore, Envoi Allen's rider] and knowing that she's just sitting and waiting to pick us off. Then you think our fellow is going to finish third. You say to yourself, 'That's okay, we'll move on from there.' Then Jack comes with a run and you turn around and go 'Did we win?'