'It was closer than I thought!' - dead-heat drama as The Gay Blade joins Stormy Pearl on the line

Two course specialists couldn't be separated when Stormy Pearl and The Gay Blade dead-heated in a dramatic finish to the 6f handicap.

Stormy Pearl was joined on the line by the Iain Jardine-trained The Gay Blade, and after a lengthy wait the judge could not split the pair in a photo-finish. A stewards' inquiry was then called to consider whether Stormy Pearl had interfered sufficiently with The Gay Blade to affect the placings, but the result was allowed to stand.

Stormy Pearl's trainer David Thompson said: "That was a lot closer than I originally thought, but at least we can call her a winner again, which is great.

"I couldn't see anything between them in the photo but if she had kept a little bit straighter she may have been a clear winner, but that's racing and it was great to see her run so well."

It was a second course-and-distance success for The Gay Blade, and a third track victory for Stormy Pearl. Thompson also saddled the third-placed John Kirkup.

Thompson added: "She's a lovely filly who's usually consistent and seems to really like the place. We'll be back this season we hope, don't you worry about that!"

Lady luck

Lady Luzon made it fourth time lucky when impressively getting off the mark in the opening 5f nursery.

Winning jockey Danny Tudhope doubled up when red-hot favourite Thunder Run made a mockery of his rivals in the 1m½f novice.

Track trainer

George Boughey took his strike-rate at the track in the last five years to a fine 38 per cent following Moonspirit's success in the 1m½f handicap.

