'It was a dream come true' - Billy Loughnane lands a double to maintain high from Royal Ascot

Billy Loughnane kicked off the month in a similar fashion to his spectacular success in June after a double on the card was initiated when 18-1 shot Magnum Opus struck in the mile handicap.

"It was a great time last month and a great week at Ascot," Loughnane told Racing TV. "It was a dream come true to be able to ride two winners there, I've a lot of other people to thank."

Magnum Opus produced a late surge under Loughnane to bring Simon and Ed Crisford's impressive strike-rate at Pontefract to 40 per cent with their only runner of the day.

Loughnane was back in the winner's enclosure after the concluding mile handicap, this time aboard 7-1 chance Coloane for Roger Fell and Sean Murray.

Red-hot Ryan

Rossa Ryan continued his excellent form by partnering the Ed Bethell-trained Cavalier Approach to win the 5f handicap.

The win was Ryan's first ride since landing a breakthrough Irish Group 1 success in his homeland aboard Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly Stakes, and marked his fifth victory in the past seven days.

The 100-30 favourite prevailed over Glory Hyde and Protest Rally, who were in a dead-heat for second when finishing a length and a half behind the winner.

Under the radar

Trainer Scott Dixon saddled his third winner in a week when 28-1 chance Visibility won the 1m2f amateur jockeys' handicap under Frederick Tett.

Love makes all

Unspoken Love landed the £40,000 6f fillies' novice for trainer Kevin Ryan. The 9-2 chance showed an affinity for the step up in trip when she made nearly all for a decisive win under Danny Tudhope.

