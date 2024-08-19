Isabella Bee stings her rivals to top birthday across-the-codes double delight for Fergal O'Brien

Fergal O'Brien enjoyed a 52nd birthday to remember with a rapid cross-code double, headlined by Isabella Bee's success in the 2m½f handicap chase.

A three-time winner over hurdles, the seven-year-old got off the mark over fences under Johnny Burke and came just 15 minutes after the yard struck on the Flat at Catterick, where She's A Novelty won the 1m4f amateur jockeys' handicap.

O'Brien said: "It's brilliant to top my birthday off with some winners and we've had lots of family and friends here to celebrate too, which was lovely.

"I wasn't sure if the trip would suit Isabella Bee but Johnny was insistent. She's been great for us as she won three times over hurdles last year, but life has been tougher for her off her mark."

The victories took O'Brien's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 24 per cent, which added to the feelgood factor around the birthday celebrations.

He added: "It's known that I'm teetotal but we've had a lovely spread of food and cake at Worcester. I have to say the track has been fantastic in making sure it's been a great day."

Summers strikes

Trainer Rob Summers ended an 805-day wait for a winner with Minella Double's shock success in the feature 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The 40-1 shot gave Summers a first victory since June 2022 and also ended a 131-day drought for winning jockey Philip Armson.

Course jockey

Sean Bowen took his strike-rate at the track this season to 22 per cent aboard Blazing Court in the 2m4f handicap chase.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.