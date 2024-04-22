'Very proud' Lucinda Russell breaks her own impressive record for jumps wins in a season by a Scottish trainer

Lucinda Russell broke her own record for jumps wins in a season by a Scottish trainer when She's Notjoeking denied stablemate I Wish You for an emotional success in the 2m junior hurdle.

Russell eclipsed her previous best of 71 from last season when the four-year-old obliged by a nose under Patrick Wadge. She's Notjoeking was leased to owners Tay Valley Chasers, who include Nic Crofts among their number, with the race named in memory of his son Patrick.

"I'm very proud," said Russell after notching win number 72. "It's all because of the hard work of our team. I can take the plaudits, but it's all down to our brilliant staff who've kept on going in the pouring rain and bad weather we've had this winter.

"I'm so pleased we could lease the horse to Nic and the syndicate to win the race. It really does mean a lot."

She's Notjoeking (left, yellow cap) denied stablemate I Wish You in a record-breaking success for Lucinda Russell Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

It was an important victory for Wadge, who leads the British champion conditional jockeys' title race.

Russell's day was made even sweeter when Torosay easily landed the 3m handicap chase under Stephen Mulqueen to give her a 73rd winner of the season.

She added: "Amazingly, I bred both winners, but it's brilliant to see Patrick and Stephen win. Patrick deserves all the success he'll hopefully get, but both are part of a great group of jockeys we have.

"The atmosphere in the yard is fantastic at the moment. We're lucky to have some great talents."

Thompson triumph

Paramaribo ended trainer Victor Thompson's 373-day wait for another rules winner with victory in the second division of the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

