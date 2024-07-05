'I'm still on cloud nine' - Billy Loughnane gears up for Sandown rides with last-gasp success on Brave Nation

Billy Loughnane geared up for a good book of rides on Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown with a last-gasp success on Brave Nation in the feature 5f handicap.

The jockey teams up again with Soprano, who he guided to success in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot, among six rides at the Esher venue and said he was "still on cloud nine" from last month's success.

"I watched one of them [Royal Ascot wins] back last night, I'm not going to lie to you!" Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing. "I'm still on cloud nine. It was a great week and hopefully we can have a bit more success this week."

Brave Nation had largely struggled for form since finishing an unlucky fourth in the 2022 Norfolk Stakes, but looks to have turned a corner this year and recorded a first success since his debut when getting up late to deny Squealer by a nose.

Loughnane added: "He's been in great shape. He ran well here two starts ago and at ran a great race again at Sandown last time. He's got a lot of natural speed and hopefully he can start to climb back up the ranks."

Hat-trick hero

Beylerbeyi continued his fine run with a half-length victory over Young Fire in the opening mile handicap, making it back-to-back wins over course and distance, and notching a hat-trick for Ian Williams.

Deja vu

Robert Havlin, John and Thady Gosden and owner-breeders Normandie Stud teamed up to win the 1m4f novice for the second year running, with French Master following in the footsteps of smart stayer Sweet William.

