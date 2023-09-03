'I'm really happy with what he did there' - Zagrey 12-1 from 25 for Arc after Group 1 success

The historic grandstands at Iffezheim echoed with the marching beat of La Marseillaise after a pulsating finish to the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden on Sunday, with Zagrey's narrow success representing a first in the contest for both jockey Christophe Soumillon and trainer Yann Barberot.

Local hero Fantastic Moon was withdrawn an hour before post time, with the ground deemed not soft enough for this year's German Derby winner.

However, in Derby runner-up Mr Hollywood the home crowd had a worthy substitute for their support. He attempted to make all, but when he drifted off the rail the gap came at the perfect moment for Zagrey, a four-year-old son of Zarak owned by Ecurie Altima and Gerard Augustin-Normand.

Third to Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic and runner-up in the Grand Prix de Saint Cloud on his most recent run, Zagrey showed his class and speed in a final-furlong thriller, denying Mr Hollywood by a neck with Straight just half a length away in third.

"It wasn't an easy race," said Soumillon. "It was real tactical from the start. At the first corner I took the option to come on the inside to try to get a better position, because I was quite far from the front off such a slow pace.

"When I came into the straight, I knew my horse was going to hang right a lot so I gave him a chance to stay on the bit. He's always able to accelerate well, so I waited for the gap. It wasn't a big gap to come through the other horses, but in the last 200 metres, when he saw daylight, he gave me a great turn of foot."

Christophe Soumillon: successful on Zagrey Credit: Edward Whitaker

Soumillon added: "He's a really tough horse, that's the great thing about him. He's been to Dubai for the winter and that's given him a lot of maturity. I'm really happy with what he did today."

This race has been a springboard to the Arc in the past, with Torquator Tasso completing the double two years ago, and Soumillon believes Zagrey could add to that record this year. Paddy Power cut him to 12-1 (from 25).

"We need to see how he comes back from his run, but this is always a good prep race for the Arc," said Soumillon. "He'd love the softer surface so we'll see how things go. He'd have a nice chance in the race for sure."

Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (October 1)

Paddy Power: 7-2 Ace Impact, 11-2 Hukum, 7 Feed The Flame, 8 Westover, 10 Blue Rose Cen, 12 bar (inc. Zagrey)

