'I'd love to think she'd come back and win the Fred Darling' - Serene Seraph scores for Richard Hannon

Richard Hannon is hoping Serene Seraph can be a potential Classic contender after the daughter of Blue Point got off the mark at the third attempt in the 7f fillies’ conditions race.

The Barnane Stud-owned juvenile, who made the frame on both of her previous starts at Doncaster and Salisbury, justified odds-on favouritism under Pat Dobbs .

“We think the world of her,” Hannon told Racing TV after his filly scored by three and a half lengths in testing conditions. “She was a little bit keen the last day and just got tired. She’d had a bit of a break since her first run.

“I didn’t go to Ascot with her, she’s a big filly for next year. She won like we hoped she would.”

Hannon won the 1,000 Guineas in 2018 with outsider Billesdon Brook and Serene Seraph could return to Newbury in April for a Group 3 trial prior to a tilt at the Newmarket Classic.

“I do think she is hopefully at that level," Hannon said. “She didn’t seem to mind the soft ground and I’d love to think she’d come back and win the Fred Darling.

“You’ve got the Radley Stakes back here next month and that could be an option. I’ll speak to connections, we’ll see what they all think and how she comes out the race.”

Dobbs landed the following 7f nursery on Boyfriend to give Hannon his 100th winner of the year.

Popmaster prevails

Aldaary was last seen running in Group 1 company but the Sussex Stakes fourth could manage only second when dropped in grade for the feature Dubai Duty Free Cup.

The Listed contest instead went to the Ed Walker-trained Popmaster who, after being beaten a neck in an Ascot handicap last time, scored at 12-1 under Ross Coakley.

