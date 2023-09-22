'He was brilliant on him' - Fahey heaps praise upon claimer Cullinan after Man O Work wins feature

Paul Fahey and young 7lb claimer Cian Cullinan combined for the biggest win of their careers when Man O Work stormed home to land the €100,000 Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle, the highlight of ladies' day at a packed Listowel.

It was not only that pair who were celebrating either as plenty of punters cashed in. Man O Work was as big as 25-1 earlier in the day, but was supported all the way into 11-1 and those who participated in the plunge would have been toasting Cullinan, who certainly didn't look like a man who was riding only his fifth winner.

"He was brilliant on him," said Fahey of Cullinan. "He is based with Jessica Harrington and rides out for me in the afternoon."

He added: "The horse missed the break and we were hoping to be closer to the pace, but plan B came into operation and Cian didn't panic. Trainers make plans but jockeys have to be allowed to use plan B and they are the ones who win races."

Plan B certainly worked a treat for Cullinan as Man O Work came from the back of the pack, pinged the last and surged clear to beat Horantzau D'airy by a length and a half. The 5-1 favourite Shecouldbeanything looked the most likely winner turning for home after getting to the front, but faded into third.

Tag Man survives scare

Subsequent Queen Alexandra winner Dawn Rising won the John J. Galvin Maiden Hurdle last year so Tag Man has big boots to fill.

It was a race the seven-year-old simply had to win on all known form and he was 4-6 to do so, but Henry de Bromhead would have been delighted with the manner of victory as he survived a scare at the last to coast home under Rachael Blackmore by 14 lengths.

Sublime success for Jones family

The classy Coeur Sublime provided rider Andrew Jones, son of owner Chris, with his first winner in the 1m6f qualified riders' race.

A Triumph Hurdle runner-up to Pentland Hills once upon a time, Coeur Sublime was also just touched off by Blue Lord in a Grade 1 novice chase at the Punchestown festival last year.

He was in his comfort zone throughout here under a confident ride and beat odds-on favourite Minella Mate by three and a quarter lengths to complete a double on the day for De Bromhead.

Gilligan and Moore injured

Danny Gilligan was stood down for the remainder of the card with a collarbone injury after his fall from Spring Street at the second-last in the second division of the 3m handicap hurdle. He will be assessed early next week.

Niall Moore was transferred to Cork University Hospital for further assessment on a facial injury after being unseated from Jeriko De Baune in the same race.

The race ended up being won by 40-1 outsider Another Nightmare for Shark Hanlon and Shane Fenelon.

