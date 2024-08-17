'I'd be hopeful he'll keep progressing' - Liberty Coach up and running for John and Sean Quinn

Joint-trainer Sean Quinn expressed his relief after Liberty Coach got off the mark at the sixth attempt in the opening 1m2f apprentice handicap.

The three-year-old, who had finished third and fourth in each of his five starts, led for the majority of the contest under Brandon Wilkie and held off the late challenge from Persian Phoenix in second.

Liberty Coach had run well in defeat on a number of occasions this term, but Quinn was delighted he was finally able to get up and running.

"It's nice to get his head in front," he said. "He's showed good ability in maidens and handicaps and it was frustrating he had yet to be a winner before now. He's quite a big horse and I'd be hopeful he could keep progressing."

Sean joined his Grade 1-winning father John on the training licence in January and together they have now recorded 22 winners. Although it has been a tough campaign for the yard, Sean is hopeful of recruiting more quality for the yard.

He said: "It's one of those years. We lost our good filly [Highfield Princess] and some of the real good horses are getting old. It's a case of regenerating the yard and bringing new blood. in. We're looking for big horses again. They're not easy to find, but it's a case of trying to do that at the moment."

Eyecatching success

Chancellor was cut to 14-1 (from 16) with Paddy Power for the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket next month after a dominant victory in the feature 7f novice.

The son of Kingman made it two wins from three starts for John and Thady Gosden, who were completing a double with jockey Robert Havlin after Naaey took the 1m2f handicap.

