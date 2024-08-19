'I wasn't sure we got up' - red-hot Callum Rodriguez warms up for Ebor festival with thrilling four-way photo-finish victory

Callum Rodriguez continued his red-hot form ahead of the Ebor festival when The Feminine Urge got the verdict in a four-way photo-finish in the 6f nursery.

The daughter of Mehmas was well beaten in her first three runs but narrowly got off the mark on her first handicap start by a nose. Rex Carver and Wondrous Ways dead-heated for second, while Go On Rosie was a short-head back in fourth.

It was a second success from just four runners at the North Yorkshire venue this year for winning trainer George Scott. It also took the Rodriguez's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 25 per cent ahead of his big-race mount on Regional in Friday's Nunthorpe Stakes.

He told Racing TV: "I wasn't sure if we got up. I thought we had a great draw in stall one but it played against us. We were a few rows back further than I'd have liked and had to wait for a gap, but she showed a good attitude when she got out.

"It's a very exciting week coming up. It's obviously a very competitive race but Regional's work at home has been great and to be a part of such a race will be great."

The photo-finish to the 6f nursery at Catterick on Monday Credit: RaceTech

Duo to follow

Kaiya Fraser enhanced his fine record for trainer Rebecca Menzies when they teamed up to land the 6f handicap with One Of Our Own .

The victory took the apprentice jockey's strike-rate for Menzies to an impressive 40 per cent.

Nolan on fire

David Nolan enhanced his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 28 per cent aboard Birkenhead in the 5f handicap.

