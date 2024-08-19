Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:45 Catterick

'I wasn't sure we got up' - red-hot Callum Rodriguez warms up for Ebor festival with thrilling four-way photo-finish victory

Callum Rodriguez: made Group 1 breakthrough on Sprint Cup winner Regional
Callum Rodriguez: Group 1-winning jockey is in strong form at the momentCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Callum Rodriguez continued his red-hot form ahead of the Ebor festival when The Feminine Urge got the verdict in a four-way photo-finish in the 6f nursery.

The daughter of Mehmas was well beaten in her first three runs but narrowly got off the mark on her first handicap start by a nose. Rex Carver and Wondrous Ways dead-heated for second, while Go On Rosie was a short-head back in fourth.

It was a second success from just four runners at the North Yorkshire venue this year for winning trainer George Scott. It also took the Rodriguez's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 25 per cent ahead of his big-race mount on Regional in Friday's Nunthorpe Stakes.

He told Racing TV: "I wasn't sure if we got up. I thought we had a great draw in stall one but it played against us. We were a few rows back further than I'd have liked and had to wait for a gap, but she showed a good attitude when she got out.

"It's a very exciting week coming up. It's obviously a very competitive race but Regional's work at home has been great and to be a part of such a race will be great."

The photo-finish to the 2.45 at Catterick on Monday
The photo-finish to the 6f nursery at Catterick on MondayCredit: RaceTech

Duo to follow

Kaiya Fraser enhanced his fine record for trainer Rebecca Menzies when they teamed up to land the 6f handicap with One Of Our Own.

The victory took the apprentice jockey's strike-rate for Menzies to an impressive 40 per cent.

Nolan on fire

David Nolan enhanced his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 28 per cent aboard Birkenhead in the 5f handicap.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
