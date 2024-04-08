'I was lucky' - false start leads to nine withdrawals and a match race in chaotic conclusion to Wolverhampton's card

There was a chaotic conclusion to Wolverhampton’s card on Monday evening as a false start resulted in the finale being reduced to a match race.

After all 11 runners jumped out of the gates for the closing 7f handicap, the starter waved his flag repeatedly and whistles were blown to indicate a false start after the stalls at the all-weather venue had initially failed to open when he dropped his flag and pressed the button.

Phil Dennis, berthed in the widest stall 12 on A Pint Of Bear, was able to pull up his mount along with Rossa Ryan, who managed to prevent Rose Fandango from running more than a couple of furlongs.

However, Mia Nicholls was unable to pull up Kimifive, who crossed the winning post followed by Mudlahhim, Gordonstoun, Swiss Rowe, Ravenglass, Port Noir, Absolute Dream and Carry On Aitch.

All eight horses who crossed the line were withdrawn, having completed the course prior to being pulled up. Oriental Spirit did not reach the winning post, having been stopped in the home bend by Dougie Costello, but trainer Stuart Kittow withdrew his six-year-old, who had run keenly for several furlongs.

Oriental Spirit had been sent off the 7-2 co-favourite with Port Noir and A Pint Of Bear but the Class 6 contest was left as a match race between the John O’Shea-trained Rose Fandango and Scott Dixon’s A Pint Of Bear.

The pair jumped off nearly 15 minutes before the scheduled off time of 8.30pm, after passing veterinary inspections upon returning to the start, with Rose Fandango prevailing by three-quarters of a length from A Pint Of Bear.

The winner returned at a starting price of 25-1 but understandably, given the unique circumstances, there was an 85p in the pound Rule 4 deduction.

In a packed stewards’ inquiry, all riders and the starters - Lee Jones, Michael Sheridan and Seamus O'Neill - the starting stalls team leader, clerk of the course Fergus Cameron, Wolverhampton’s executive director, the advanced flag operator and the trainee advanced flag operator were interviewed and shown recordings of the incident.

The stewards ordered for the matter to be forwarded to the British Horseracing Authority before which winning rider Rossa Ryan told Sky Sports Racing’s Jason Weaver: “I nearly fell out over my horse’s head because I went to give her a kick in the belly and then nothing opened, and then it opened.

Rossa Ryan: jockey the beneficiary of the chaos on Rose Fandango Credit: Alan Crowhurst

“I was lucky because I could only just about hear the whistle and the lads were roaring behind me to pull up.

“Luckily mine pulled up. To be quite honest I didn’t really know the rule that if you pass the line you’re out.

“I just started walking back and Phil did the same and it was Phil that told me down the start that, that was the rule. That’s a first but we got away with it.”

It was a 59th winner in 2024 for Ryan, who rode a more conventional winner earlier on the card when helping Ed Dunlop’s newcomer Lady Lightning make a successful debut in the 6f novice.

“She looked great value there at 25–1,” Ryan joked of the starting price of his second winner. "It happens once in a million. There was a good few of them that could not get their horses pulled up and that’s just the way the cookie crumbles.”

