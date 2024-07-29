'I was amazed at how well he travelled' - Hollie Doyle makes long trip to Scotland worthwhile with double

Hollie Doyle geared up for Glorious Goodwood with a double from her three rides, making the long trip north to Scotland worthwhile.

Doyle got the ball rolling on board He's A Gentleman , who cruised into contention on the bridle before scoring by a length in the 7f handicap, before taking the following 1m2f handicap on the Archie Watson-trained Chaturanga .

On He's A Gentleman, who was winning on turf for the first time at the 21st attempt, Doyle told Racing TV: "He seems to like this track, he's been second here twice before.

"He was just touched off last time, but he settled beautifully here and they went a lovely, even gallop – I was amazed at how well he travelled into it."

Goodwood Cup mount Trueshan, who won a Listed race at Sandown when last seen, is one of six rides for Doyle on day one of the big meeting in Sussex.

She said: "Last time was a much weaker race, but it was a nice confidence-booster and it was lovely to see Trueshan enjoying his racing again. He's in fine fettle and hopefully he'll get away with the ground."

Beasley brace

Weissmuller, Doyle's first mount on the Ayr card, could manage only third behind the Connor Beasley-ridden Symbol Of Strength in the 5½f maiden.

Beasley completed a double of his own when guiding the Michael Dods-trained Roaring Ralph to victory in the mile handicap.

