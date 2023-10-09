'I thought it was deja vu' - Tim Easterby nearly pulls off dead-heat trick again as Mount King denies stablemate Tasever

Tim Easterby admitted he thought he had repeated the feat of his runners dead-heating at Pontefract when Mount King narrowly denied outsider Tasever in the mile handicap.

Mount King, who was winner at Thirsk last month, was joined on the line by his 33-1 stablemate but just held on to score by a nose under David Allan.

Easterby previously achieved the rare feat of two of his runners dead-heating at the track with Mirrored and Deauville Flyer in April 2012, but was unable to share the spoils this time.

"I really thought it could've been a dead-heat but they've both ran super races," the trainer said. "We've actually had a dead-heat between two of our runners there before over a mile and a quarter and I thought it was going to be deja vu again. It was a great race."

It was a second career success for Mount King under Easterby's care after being bought for 22,000gns last year, but for Tasever the wait for a maiden win goes on.

Easterby added: "We bought Mount King second hand at the Horses In Training Sale from Joseph O'Brien and he's been a lovely horse for the owners. Tasever ran a blinder too and I hope he'll get his win soon."

Ryan on a roll

Rossa Ryan continued his fine recent form at Pontefract with a double after riding a treble at the track's previous meeting.

Ryan struck on Invincible Molly in the 6f nursery before guiding Hiromichi to victory in the mile handicap.

