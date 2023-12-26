'I thought I had got up' - dead-heat drama as judge fails to split runners across the track in handicap hurdle

Conditional jockeys won six of the seven races at Fontwell and the handicap hurdle for such riders ended in a dead-heat between Naturally High and Hobb's Delight .

Naturally High, trained by Gary Moore, drifted to the stands' side rail after the last and looked to give the advantage to the Neil Mulholland-trained Hobb's Delight but there was nothing to split them at the line.

Hobb's Delight's jockey Harry Kimber said: "I thought I had got up but we'll take the dead-heat. It's a great to get a winner however they come."

Kimber sealed a double on the Robert Walford-trained Gorcombe Moonshine in the 2m2f handicap chase, while Naturally High's jockey Caoilin Quinn struck on Bridge in the 2m juvenile maiden hurdle.

Quinn said on Sky Sports Racing: “If I’d tried to keep Naturally High straight we’d have got beat and the rail helped to keep him going forward. It’s frustrating not to win outright but he ran a great race."

Dylan Johnston kicked off the ace day for claiming riders when winning the feature 2m1½f handicap hurdle aboard the Olly Murphy-trained For Pleasure .

Beau Morgan was successful on The Good Doctor for Ben Pauling in the 2m1½f novice hurdle and Ben Godfrey won the 3m2f handicap chase on Captain Claude for Anthony Honeyball.

Rex Dingle ensured it was not a clean sweep for the conditionals when landing the concluding 3m2f handicap hurdle on Lanspark . He was a third winner from his last four runners for trainer Robbie Llewellyn.

