'I think she's that good' - wide-margin winner given big targets after extending unbeaten hurdles record

Not Now Nathaniel confirmed herself a smart prospect for the season ahead with a wide-margin success in the 2m½f novice hurdle for Donald McCain and Brian Hughes.

The four-year-old followed up a 19-length victory on hurdles debut at Aintree last month with another easy win, leaving connections eyeing bigger races in the core part of the season.

She was tested at Graded level in the mares' bumper at Aintree last season, finishing seventh, but shaped better than the result, according to her jockey.

Hughes told Sky Sports Racing: "She's not a bad mare. I couldn't get her settled in the mares' bumper at Aintree and I genuinely believe she would've been in the first four if she had. She's overeager and raw and just needs racing. She has a good engine."

Her trainer may continue to race her through the summer, with the daughter of Nathaniel suited by better ground.

McCain added: "I could see her turning up in the mares' novice races in the autumn, I think she's that good, but what we do now I don't know. She's not even had a race there. Black type is important and I think she can get it."

Flying start

Mel Rowley's excellent start to the campaign continued as Maxcel made it six for the yard this season in the 2m½f handicap hurdle under Charlie Deutsch. It takes the Shropshire trainer's strike-rate to 29 per cent in the new campaign.

