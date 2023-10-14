'I suppose you call it tough love' - Bradley Harris bounces back from ticking off with perfect performance on Pyramid Place

Bradley Harris was subject to a "right roasting" from Milton Harris for his losing ride in the Persian War on Friday, but he was issued with a chorus of compliments a day later as he masterminded a 20-1 success on Pyramid Place in the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle.

The conditional jockey galvanised the six-year-old to stay on strongest after the last to hold off the well-fancied pair of Blow Your Wad and Sonigino.

Victory is the biggest in the jockey's career and the 19th of the campaign to extend his lead to four over Liam Harrison in the early standings for the conditionals' championship.

Winning trainer Harris was much happier than the moments after Mullinaree had finished fifth on Friday, although he had actually backed stablemate Twinjets in this race.

He said: "I'm so pleased for Bradley, he had a right roasting off me on Friday for being too exuberant, but he's a good team member and he's done great there. He dropped out, put him to sleep and I'm delighted for him. He's a 5lb claimer and a good team member – I suppose you call it tough love."

Harris only rode his first winner last May, but he has made rapid progress, already beating last season's tally of 14.

"I get a lot of support from Milton and the owners, which is helpful, and when they put confidence in you it's easier to ride with confidence," said Harris.

"This is a great race to win, but every ride is great as I've got the conditional title on my mind. It's too far ahead so I'm just taking it a winner at a time."

This was a third victory from seven starts already this season for Pyramid Place, with his two other wins both coming at Cartmel.

Party plan plays off

Dan Skelton had pencilled in the £40,000 Listed novice chase for Unexpected Party since April, and the second-season novice broke his maiden over fences on his seventh attempt.

The eight-year-old was tried in top company last season, including when third to Jonbon in the Henry VIII at Sandown and fifth in the Turners at the Cheltenham Festival, and he delivered a fine jumping display here to defeat Knappers Hill, who was making his chase debut.

Unexpected Party: the grey got off the mark over fences Credit: Edward Whitaker

"This has been the long-term plan ever since he ran at Ayr," said Skelton. "He hadn't won as a novice and we'd asked him some big assignments without winning so he had experience in his favour. He was always coming here and we've trained him specifically for it.

"That's a good start to the season. He'll have an entry in the Paddy Power as well as the Grade 2 over two miles in case it was really soft."

Silver strikes

Stolen Silver could be aimed at the Coral Gold Cup following his impressive success in the Native River Handicap Chase. The Sam Thomas-trained eight-year-old took well to the step up in trip to win decisively under Sam Twiston-Davies. Unibet installed him at 14-1 for the Newbury showpiece on December 2.

Thomas later doubled up as Al Dancer won the 2m3½f handicap chase under Charlie Deutsch.

Read these next:

'He really is our Frankel - he's the real deal' - City Of Troy earns lofty comparisons after Dewhurst demolition job

Emmet Mullins thanks JP McManus after The Shunter justifies his faith to continue Irish domination of the Cesarewitch

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Free in the Racing Post on Monday, October 23, 2023, it's got 72 pages of unbeatable content including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more. You can pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop here .

