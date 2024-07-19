Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 Newmarket (July)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 Newmarket (July)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:15 Nottingham

'I probably could have won hands and heels' - Godolphin’s Pinatubo gelding Hallasan impresses in first win

Dougie Costello: took a swab test at Sandown on the day that Sean Levey recorded a false positive
Dougie Costello: full of praise for the improving HallasanCredit: Harry Trump (Getty Images)
Play9 ran
14:15 NottinghamFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 6fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Hallasan
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Mukaber
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Veydari
    9/4

Dougie Costello believes Godolphin’s Hallasan has “more improvement” to show after his easy victory in the 6f maiden.

The Pinatubo two-year-old was gelded after his second start and got off the mark at the fourth time of asking for Charlie Appleby, benefiting from a step up to six furlongs.

The £180,000 yearling purchase showed a tendency to race keenly in his first three assignments but Costello praised his attitude after this win by three and a quarter lengths.

He told Racing TV: “He’s still a little bit gassy and I think there'll be a bit more improvement to come when he steps into handicap company.

“He tries hard, so he probably over-tried for the first furlong. Once he relaxed after half a furlong, he found his breathing and rhythm and away he went. I probably could have won hands and heels.”

A half-brother to Group 3 winner Al Raya, Hallasan has some good form that ties in with stablemate Al Qudra – fifth in last month’s Group 2 Coventry Stakes – and Richard Hannon’s The Actor.

“He’s still learning and this was his second run after becoming a gelding,” said Costello. “If there is improvement, I think you’ll see it from here on in."

In-form Butler

John Butler caused a big surprise in the 1m2f restricted novice for fillies when 25-1 shot Ghost Story turned over the odds-on favourite Breckenridge.

The three-year-old was last of ten on his debut at Salisbury in May but was transformed here and battled well to win by a neck.

This was a third winner for Butler from his last eight runners.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:15 NottinghamPlay
Charge Up Your Summer With Rhino.Bet EBF Maiden Stakes (Gbb Race)9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Hallasan
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Mukaber
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Veydari
    9/4
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers