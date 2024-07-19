- More
'I probably could have won hands and heels' - Godolphin’s Pinatubo gelding Hallasan impresses in first win
- 1st3Hallasanfav5/6
- 2nd6Mukaber10/1
- 3rd9Veydari9/4
Dougie Costello believes Godolphin’s Hallasan has “more improvement” to show after his easy victory in the 6f maiden.
The Pinatubo two-year-old was gelded after his second start and got off the mark at the fourth time of asking for Charlie Appleby, benefiting from a step up to six furlongs.
The £180,000 yearling purchase showed a tendency to race keenly in his first three assignments but Costello praised his attitude after this win by three and a quarter lengths.
He told Racing TV: “He’s still a little bit gassy and I think there'll be a bit more improvement to come when he steps into handicap company.
“He tries hard, so he probably over-tried for the first furlong. Once he relaxed after half a furlong, he found his breathing and rhythm and away he went. I probably could have won hands and heels.”
A half-brother to Group 3 winner Al Raya, Hallasan has some good form that ties in with stablemate Al Qudra – fifth in last month’s Group 2 Coventry Stakes – and Richard Hannon’s The Actor.
“He’s still learning and this was his second run after becoming a gelding,” said Costello. “If there is improvement, I think you’ll see it from here on in."
In-form Butler
John Butler caused a big surprise in the 1m2f restricted novice for fillies when 25-1 shot Ghost Story turned over the odds-on favourite Breckenridge.
The three-year-old was last of ten on his debut at Salisbury in May but was transformed here and battled well to win by a neck.
This was a third winner for Butler from his last eight runners.
