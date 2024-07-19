'I probably could have won hands and heels' - Godolphin’s Pinatubo gelding Hallasan impresses in first win

Dougie Costello believes Godolphin’s Hallasan has “more improvement” to show after his easy victory in the 6f maiden .

The Pinatubo two-year-old was gelded after his second start and got off the mark at the fourth time of asking for Charlie Appleby, benefiting from a step up to six furlongs.

The £180,000 yearling purchase showed a tendency to race keenly in his first three assignments but Costello praised his attitude after this win by three and a quarter lengths.

He told Racing TV: “He’s still a little bit gassy and I think there'll be a bit more improvement to come when he steps into handicap company.

“He tries hard, so he probably over-tried for the first furlong. Once he relaxed after half a furlong, he found his breathing and rhythm and away he went. I probably could have won hands and heels.”

A half-brother to Group 3 winner Al Raya , Hallasan has some good form that ties in with stablemate Al Qudra – fifth in last month’s Group 2 Coventry Stakes – and Richard Hannon’s The Actor .

“He’s still learning and this was his second run after becoming a gelding,” said Costello. “If there is improvement, I think you’ll see it from here on in."

In-form Butler

John Butler caused a big surprise in the 1m2f restricted novice for fillies when 25-1 shot Ghost Story turned over the odds-on favourite Breckenridge.

The three-year-old was last of ten on his debut at Salisbury in May but was transformed here and battled well to win by a neck.

This was a third winner for Butler from his last eight runners.

