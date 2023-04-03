'I liked the way he's done it' - Sandown options for Annsam after feature-race success in Boyne Cup

Annsam has been a regular in big-field Saturday handicaps this season and the Evan Williams-trained eight-year-old got back to winning ways in the Boyne Cup.

Seventh at Kempton when last seen, having bolted up at that track on his previous start in January, Annsam appreciated the drop in grade to comfortably land the feature 3m handicap chase.

Annsam had made the running on all four of his starts this term, including in the London and Coral Gold Cup, but was ridden slightly more patiently by Adam Wedge as he successfully gave weight away all round at the track where he recorded his first chasing success in December 2020.

“It was important because he’s got beaten in some good races,” said Williams. “He’s had a good season, he’s run very well, but you’ve just got to try and teach them something a bit different.

“We’ve been one dimensional with him in big races previously and we just wanted to get him popping away quietly in behind the leaders. The experience and confidence that he got today was what he needed. It was a huge drop in class for us but I liked the way he’s done it.”

Williams indicated Annsam will head to Sandown for the jump season finale on April 29, with the trainer considering whether to go down the Graded route in the Oaksey Chase or target the feature bet365 Gold Cup worth £160,000.

Double delight

It was a landmark day for Norma Harris, whose Alastair Ralph-trained Magical Maggie and Scherbobalob were steered to victory by Jay Tidball to give the owner-breeder her first double.

