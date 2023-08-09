'I know the horse inside out' - Newmarket trainer Martin Dunne celebrates first winner with No Diggity

Martin Dunne saddled his first winner at the sixth attempt when No Diggity scored in the 1m4f classified stakes under Luke Morris.

Dunne rode over jumps before working for Godolphin for ten years and as Robert Cowell’s assistant. The trainer, who sent out his first runner last month, also spent time with William Haggas and more recently with No Diggity’s former handler John Butler.

“No Diggity’s a horse I’ve been around a few years,” said Dunne. “I was in Nick Littmoden’s when Nick had him and I was in John Butler’s when he had him.

“To have my first winner with him is actually quite nice because I’ve been riding him for the last four years. I know the horse inside out.

“The owner [Roberto Favarulo] very kindly said to me if I get my own licence I could have him. I’ve got four for him now, so he’s been very supportive."

Dunne had to put initial training plans on hold in 2006 due to it not being financially viable, but now has ten horses in Cleveland House Stables, Barney Curley’s old yard on the Hamilton Road in Newmarket.

“I’ve got a lad at home who helps me in the morning mucking out and putting the horses on the walker and he’s at home to do evening stables,” said Dunne. “I drove the box and led him up myself because we’re a smaller yard at the moment and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

Course king Carroll lands treble

Poetic Force was tenth in Brighton’s Mile Challenge Trophy on Wednesday but made amends less than 24 hours later in the 7f apprentice handicap.

The nine-year-old’s trainer Tony Carroll was also successful with He’s Our Star in the 7f classified stakes and Local Bay in the mile handicap.

Hollie Doyle helped the latter justify 13-8 favouritism to complete a double for the rider after she steered Archie Watson’s Loaded Quiver to victory in the 7f maiden.

