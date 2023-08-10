'I feel like I can go on for longer' - retirement on hold as Brazilian ace Joao Moreira prepares for Shergar Cup

Retirement is on hold for Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira as he looks forward to captaining the Rest of the World team in this weekend’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup.

The ‘Magic Man’ is best known for his exploits in Hong Kong, where he was a multiple champion jockey before handing in his licence in November 2022 .

Moreira rode a double the last time he took part in the Shergar Cup in 2018 and also bagged a winner on his first appearance in 2013.

Speaking at Ascot on Thursday, he said: “It's good to be back in such a beautiful place. It's been five years since I was last here – time has gone so quickly. I would be very proud to ride just one winner, you need so much luck.

His initial decision to start winding down his riding career was a consequence of a hip injury that doctors said would not heal. However, an effective treatment programme appears to have given Moreira renewed optimism for the future.

The 39-year-old said: “I was really struggling with my hip but now I feel okay – the fuses and medical procedures have helped a lot. A team of doctors have been working with me and I feel like I can go on for longer.

“Maybe I can do another 18 months of riding, but the doctors say it won't get any better. I was also really struggling psychologically but that's much better now.”

Moreira is looking forward to testing himself against what he feels are some of the world’s elite jockeys on Saturday and added: "The jockeys here are the best of the best, but in this country there's definitely a different style of riding. They are much more energetic on the horse’s back.

“It's very unlikely I'll go back to Hong Kong but I'll be doing stints in places like Australia, Dubai and Japan" Credit: Vince Caligiuri

“It is very different to how I learned to ride in Brazil, where we adopt the North American style of riding, which involves staying very stable in the saddle.”

Moreira has returned to Hong Kong since handing in his licence, but only for fleeting visits to ride in high-profile races. On his plans for the next 18 months, he said: “It's very unlikely I'll go back to Hong Kong but I'll be doing stints in places like Australia, Dubai and Japan.

“I would definitely consider riding in Britain but I don’t see many people interested in having me around! I don’t think my style would grab any attention over here.”

Luke Morris, captain of the Great Britain and Ireland team, is making his Shergar Cup debut and is hopeful of a strong performance.

He said: “I'm excited to participate. Speaking to Hayley Turner, who is almost ‘Mrs Shergar Cup’, she tells me there's a good buzz about the event. The prize-money is excellent and looking through the declarations we're going to have plenty of good-quality racing.

“All the participants are fully behind it – trainers and owners want to run their horses. Fingers crossed with some good rides we can lead the team to victory.”

Having watched his father and brother ride in the event, Japanese jockey Kazuo Yokoyama is also looking forward to making his Shergar Cup debut.

Yokoyama, best known for his association with Titleholder, who ran in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, said: “As a family it's a great honour for us to be invited for the Shergar Cup and I'm very much looking forward to my rides on Saturday. All the other jockeys are supreme but I'll try my best to have a winner.”

Read this next:

William Buick comes in for Hi Royal ride in Jacques le Marois as Kevin Ryan readies a pair of aces

Confirmed runners and riders for the Phoenix Stakes on Saturday as ante-post favourite River Tiber not declared

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.