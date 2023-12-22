'I got the early Christmas present in' - teenager rides first winner under rules on Barricane

Lewis Saunders rode his first winner under rules when landing the 2m6f handicap hurdle on Barricane .

Saunders was fifth on the Olly Murphy-trained eight-year-old at Warwick last month, but Barricane relished a three-furlong step up in distance to provide his conditional rider with a breakthrough success over jumps at the 13th attempt.

"I knew he'd like the ground," said Saunders. "I didn't want to be in front too soon but he just kept plugging on."

Saunders has also ridden in nine races on the Flat and has been based with Murphy for five months.

"I was at Oliver Sherwood's before that and once Oliver retired I needed to find a place, and it's worked out well," said the 19-year-old jockey.

"My grandad and uncle were always in racing but I never grew up pony racing or anything like that. When I went to the racing school at 16 they asked if I wanted to get my amateur licence, and I got that. I've been an amateur for three years and I've only just got my conditional licence."

Barricane's victory completed a 50-1 treble for Murphy after Itsnoteasy justified odds-on favouritism in the 2m4f maiden hurdle under Sean Bowen and the Dylan Johnston-ridden Sure Touch survived a stewards' inquiry to keep the feature 2m4f handicap chase.

Saunders, who hopes to be in action for the in-form Murphy team on Boxing Day, added: "Olly's given Lewis Stones and Fergus Gregory opportunities, now there's Dylan as a 7lb claimer and me as a 10lb claimer, so we've got a good bunch of lads in the yard. It's just trying to get the rides now and keep kicking after this winner.

"Hopefully, I'll go up to either Market Rasen or Wetherby, but you don't know until decs tomorrow. I got the early Christmas present in, so it's all right."

