'I couldn’t believe it!' - Simon Whitaker perplexed at odds as 80-1 shot Stoney Lane causes shock

Stoney Lane was on the right end of a photo-finish in the 7f handicap, but trainer Simon Whitaker was shocked after he was sent off at mammoth odds of 80-1.

Bold Territories, Mudlahhim and odds-on favourite Mostallim were all involved in the bunch finish but Stoney Lane, whose last win came in July 2022, stuck his nose in front under Lewis Edmunds for victory.

Whitaker said: "I couldn’t believe it. I never even looked at the price and then someone told me afterwards that he returned at 80-1.

"The last time he ran at the track was in an amateur race and he got interfered with and came last. The time before that he was a really good second, so he’s put up some good runs around the track in these low-grade races."

Whitaker added: "He's so genuine and Lewis said he was always finding a bit. At the start of the race I was worried about his draw in stall ten because we were on the outside, but I told Lewis to be positive."

Doubles all round

Benoit de la Sayette and Morgan Cole enjoyed doubles on the card.

De la Sayette opened his account on Mc Loven in the 5f maiden for in-form trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy and followed up with the George Scott-trained Moulin Booj in the 5f handicap.

Cole teamed up with Ed Dunlop to land the two divisions of the 1m½f handicap on Nikki's Girl and Royal Dream.

