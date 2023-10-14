'I can't believe she was 20-1' - Jessica Harrington shocked by price as Glamorously flies home in Birdcatcher

Jessica Harrington was in disbelief when told Glamorously returned a 20-1 shot following her gutsy win in the €40,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Birdcatcher Nursery. There must be no big-hitting punters among the 44 women who own her as the trainer certainly expected a big run.

How right she was as Glamorously stayed on dourly to get on top in the final 100 yards under Nathan Crosse, making the very well represented Glamour and Glory Syndicate very happy indeed.

"I can't believe she was 20-1. I couldn't believe she was 25-1 the last day either," Harrington said.

She added: "She battled the last day and she really battled today. She was under pressure a long way out. Blinkers have made a big difference to her. We’ll see if there is another nursery for her and judging by that she will go seven furlongs. She needed every yard of the trip.”

Eyes on the prize

It had been a long time between drinks for My Eyes Adore You . It was her 12th start since winning a Curragh maiden in May last year but she made up for lost time with an emphatic victory in the Listed RFL Steels Stakes.

She was as big as 16-1 in the morning, but was supported all the way into 11-2 at the off and relished the testing conditions to score by four lengths for Fozzy Stack.

Winning jockey Andy Slattery said: "She’s been knocking on the door, and she didn’t have her stablemate Aussie Girl to beat here. It’s good she’s got her chance and she’s well up to that level.

"It was very straightforward, and I didn’t see another rival after the start. She has a high cruising speed and we got it easy in front. She could float away and was happy."

Critic has the answers

The unwavering faith in Gallantly continued in the opening mile maiden. After defeat as an 8-11 favourite on debut when only seventh at this track last month, the Frankel colt was supported into 5-4 favourite this time.

He did improve, quite a lot in fact, but couldn't live with Chicago Critic when it mattered as Johnny Murtagh-trained juvenile ran out a three-and-a-quarter-length winner under Ben Coen.

Murtagh said: "Ben said he’s very professional, very genuine and should get a mile and a quarter next year."

Frazil scores

Frazil is a brother to 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace winner Poetic Flare so he's bred to be well above average and he looked just that in winning the mile maiden for older horses. We have only seen him twice but this display suggested there should be more to come.

