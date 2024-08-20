'Horse for the future' Trad Jazz makes impressive winning debut as three odds-on favourites falter at Kempton

James Owen geared up for a maiden visit to York in perfect fashion as his first runner of the week, Trad Jazz , made a winning debut in the mile fillies' maiden at the expense of the Saeed bin Suroor-trained 1-2 favourite Dancingintherain, one of three odds-on shots turned over on the card.

A daughter of Sea The Moon, Trad Jazz was settled just behind the leading group by Hector Crouch before quickening well inside the final furlong to win by three and three-quarter lengths going away.

"I thought she'd run well. We don't turn the screw on these two-year-olds at home and we're learning as we go along this season with it being our first year, so a lot of that was natural ability, and she was professional," Owen told Racing TV.

"She's appreciated the surface and the mile. What she's beat I don't know, but it was a nice performance. We're treating the juveniles as three-year-old types. They're horses for the future, so every run is progressive. She's going to come on a lot for that run."

Owen can look forward to Wimbledon Hawkeye, who also made a winning debut here, and Ebor hope Burdett Road among his York chances and added: "We've got a busy week.

"I've never been to York, even to spectate, so I'm looking forward to that. It's amazing to be alongside some of the biggest trainers. Hopefully, we can do the owners justice, and ourselves, the team and the horses."

Dancingintherain's defeat started three losses in a row for odds-on favourites, as Metro Dubai, sent off 5-6 in division one of the mile novice, couldn't stay with eventual winner Notimeforchitchat , who formed part of a double with 7f handicap winner Zero Carbon for Richard Hughes, while Andrew Balding's 4-11 shot Big Sip couldn't get to the Archie Watson-trained Marbush in division two of the mile novice.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.